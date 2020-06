Anna Kempf of New Woodstock was among those recognized by the Elmira College Department of Athletics for the achievements made by its student-athletes and staff members throughout the 2019-20 academic year.

Students and staff were honored during the 50th annual athletics award banquet, held virtually through web stories and a multi-day social media campaign, beginning May 18 and concluding May 21.

Kempf recieved Field Hockey Booster Club Player of the Year.

