Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Monday, July 27, 2020

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a board meeting that will focus on the 2020 year-to-date status of the organizations that received New York Dairy Promotion Order funds. This meeting will occur at 9 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.

The meeting will be hosted via WebEx. Information for how to join the meeting is available at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

