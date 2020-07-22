Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet Monday, July 27, 2020

Bymartha

Jul 22, 2020 , , ,

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a board meeting that will focus on the 2020 year-to-date status of the organizations that received New York Dairy Promotion Order funds.  This meeting will occur at 9 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.

The meeting will be hosted via WebEx. Information for how to join the meeting is available at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.

By martha

Related Post

Libraries Top Story

Oneida Library welcomes browsers as of July 27

Jul 25, 2020 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville news

Jul 24, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Pets Top Story

Drive-thru rabies clinic planned for Aug. 4, 2020, in Wampsville

Jul 24, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Libraries Top Story

Oneida Library welcomes browsers as of July 27

Jul 25, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville news

Jul 24, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Pets Top Story

Drive-thru rabies clinic planned for Aug. 4, 2020, in Wampsville

Jul 24, 2020
Local Top Story

Brindisi, Katko, Morelle: Plan 2014 Is Broken & The IJC Needs To Do More

Jul 24, 2020