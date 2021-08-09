Madison County Courier

Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County needs your input on programming

Bymartha

Aug 9, 2021

Every year, when it’s time to start planning programming at CCE Madison, we want to ensure that we are bringing you programs that help you farm, garden, grow and live better. Our Ag Education Team, with the support of our SNAP-Ed nutrition partners and our Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team can offer you a lot of good choices, but first we need to know what those choices should be.

Help us be of the best possible service to you by taking our programming survey at bit.ly/3xBXXWC.

If you want to be entered in a drawing to win a gift card from one of several local businesses including Madison Bistro, Nelson Farms and Oliveri’s, simply leave your name and contact information at the end of the survey.

If you would prefer a paper survey be mailed to you, call 315.684.3001 ext. 123. For the most up-to-date information on our programs, follow us on Facebook at CCEMadison.

