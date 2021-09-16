Local man earns high school equivalency

Madison County agency also provides tutoring for English fluency and U.S. citizenship

Wayne Drummond is joined by his children to celebrate his success in receiving his high school equivalency diploma. Drummond’s children had encouraged him to finish his education, just as he had always done with them. He figured that was a fair request.

Donna Bocketti, his tutor and the Literacy Coordinator at the Canastota Library, met with Drummond over the span of a few months while he prepared for the TASC test given by the state. They met weekly for two hours at a time. Drummond worked on his assignments during the week and gained the knowledge needed to successfully complete the program.

In June, he received notification he had passed the test and earned his diploma.

Literacy Outreach for Madison County (previously Madison County Reads Ahead) provides free tutoring services at the libraries throughout the county. Those wishing to earn a high school equivalency diploma or attain English fluency or U.S. citizenship should stop into their local library for contact information. Literacy Outreach for Madison County works to schedule tutoring sessions around clients’ availability.

Local students are back in school learning and studying; isn’t it time that you take that same step?

Call or email Tara Truett, director of Literacy Outreach for Madison County at ttruett@midyork.org or 315.345.1468.

