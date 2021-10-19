October is ‘Men’s Month’ for Canastota Churches

Canastota churches continue rising from the clutches of COVID, hosting breakfast gatherings for the men of the community. Discovery Church (formerly Church of the Nazarene) and The Way Ministries (formerly Believers Chapel) recently held well-organized Saturday breakfast events, followed up with a brief scripture lesson.

Local church leader Scott Trefz, who attends Hope Christian Fellowship in Canastota, points out that, “There is no greater sign of strength in an organization than when people gather in unity, especially men.”

Area churches are now looking forward to the annual Iron Sharpens Iron Conference, an equipping event to help men become better dads and husbands. It was furloughed last year due to the pandemic, but coming back to North Syracuse Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Men interested in attending the event can visit ironsharpensiron.net/events/syracuse-ny/.

