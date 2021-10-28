Madison County Courier

Oneida Common Council changes November meeting to Monday

Oct 28, 2021

Oneida City Clerk Sandy LaPera announced the next meeting of the Oneida Common Council will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the Common Council Chambers.

The change was made to better accommodate election day activities.

  • Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Roll Call
  • Proclamation:  Extra Mile Day
  • Public hearing: Local Law No. 11 (Moratorium on boarding house and/or rooming house uses)
  • Public hearing: Local Law No. 12 (Opting out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption establishments within the City of Oneida)
  • Public comment: Audience members each allotted up to 3 minutes speaking time
  • Old business:
    • Approval of minutes of the regular meeting Oct. 19, 2021
    • Approval of Warrant No. 21
    • Adopt local law: Adopt Local Law No. 10 of 2021 to amend Article 5, Section 5.24 of the Oneida City Charter (Budget and Financial Administration)
    • 2022 Mayor’s budget: Receive and place on file the 2022 City of Oneida Mayor’s Budget and schedule a Public Hearing for Nov. 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., in the Common Council Chambers, 109 N. Main St., Oneida
    • Advertise for bids: Authorize the Purchasing Agent to advertise for bids for 2022 for Water Treatment Chemicals, WWTP Chemicals and WWTP Lab Services
    • Reappointment: Approve the Mayor’s reappointment of Barb Henderson to the Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals (7 year term)
  • New business

