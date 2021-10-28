Oneida Common Council changes November meeting to Monday

Oneida City Clerk Sandy LaPera announced the next meeting of the Oneida Common Council will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the Common Council Chambers.

The change was made to better accommodate election day activities.

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Roll Call

Proclamation: Extra Mile Day

Public hearing: Local Law No. 11 (Moratorium on boarding house and/or rooming house uses)

Public hearing: Local Law No. 12 (Opting out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption establishments within the City of Oneida)

Public comment: Audience members each allotted up to 3 minutes speaking time

Old business: Approval of minutes of the regular meeting Oct. 19, 2021 Approval of Warrant No. 21 Adopt local law: Adopt Local Law No. 10 of 2021 to amend Article 5, Section 5.24 of the Oneida City Charter (Budget and Financial Administration) 2022 Mayor’s budget: Receive and place on file the 2022 City of Oneida Mayor’s Budget and schedule a Public Hearing for Nov. 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., in the Common Council Chambers, 109 N. Main St., Oneida Advertise for bids: Authorize the Purchasing Agent to advertise for bids for 2022 for Water Treatment Chemicals, WWTP Chemicals and WWTP Lab Services Reappointment: Approve the Mayor’s reappointment of Barb Henderson to the Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals (7 year term)

New business

