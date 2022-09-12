On Sept. 11, 2022, at 10:52 a.m., state police responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a vehicle fleeing eastbound on I-90 from the Niagara Falls border; the silver Mercedes Benz – reported out of Canada – entered New York via the Peace Bridge after failing to stop at U.S. Customs.

Troopers observed the Mercedes traveling erratically at high speeds and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply and a pursuit ensued. A short time later, Syracuse-area troopers who were stationary on the Thruway successfully deployed a tire deflation device, disabling the vehicle in the area of mile marker 335.4.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived on the scene, and the suspect was turned over to them for identification and federal charges.

The investigation continues.

Troopers stop car stolen from Canada after high-speed chase

