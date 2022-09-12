Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers stop car stolen from Canada after high-speed chase

Bymartha

Sep 12, 2022

On Sept. 11, 2022, at 10:52 a.m., state police responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a vehicle fleeing eastbound on I-90 from the Niagara Falls border; the silver Mercedes Benz – reported out of Canada – entered New York via the Peace Bridge after failing to stop at U.S. Customs.

Troopers observed the Mercedes traveling erratically at high speeds and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply and a pursuit ensued. A short time later, Syracuse-area troopers who were stationary on the Thruway successfully deployed a tire deflation device, disabling the vehicle in the area of mile marker 335.4.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived on the scene, and the suspect was turned over to them for identification and federal charges.

The investigation continues.

Troopers stop car stolen from Canada after high-speed chase

On Sept. 11, 2022, at 10:52 a.m., state police responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a vehicle fleeing eastbound on I-90 from the Niagara Falls border; the silver Mercedes Benz – reported out of Canada – entered New York via the Peace Bridge after failing to stop at U.S. Customs.

Troopers observed the Mercedes traveling erratically at high speeds and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply and a pursuit ensued. A short time later, Syracuse-area troopers who were stationary on the Thruway successfully deployed a tire deflation device, disabling the vehicle in the area of mile marker 335.4.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived on the scene, and the suspect was turned over to them for identification and federal charges.

The investigation continues.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota officer recovering after attack

Sep 13, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sullivan man facing numerous weapons charges

Sep 13, 2022 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rural Health Council promotes heart health with a Walk with a Doc

Sep 13, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota officer recovering after attack

Sep 13, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sullivan man facing numerous weapons charges

Sep 13, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rural Health Council promotes heart health with a Walk with a Doc

Sep 13, 2022
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Sept. 11, 2022

Sep 12, 2022