LETTERS: Support candidates who support ‘America-First’ policies

To the Editor:

It is hardworking Patriots who built this country and it is going to be hardworking patriots who are going to save this state and country.

This November, stand up and fight for America, and actively encourage your family and friends to do the same.

This midterm election, it is our duty as freedom-loving patriots to elect leaders who love this nation and stand for America-first policies; we have three such candidates in New York state, Oneida County and Central New York.

On Election Day, please support Republican Candidates Lee Zeldin for governor, Brandon Williams for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District, John Zielinski in the 119th Assembly District and independent “We the People” candidate Jim Scarchilli for Oneida County Sheriff.

James Zecca, Utica

