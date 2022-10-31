Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Support candidates who support ‘America-First’ policies

Bymartha

Oct 31, 2022

To the Editor:

It is hardworking Patriots who built this country and it is going to be hardworking patriots who are going to save this state and country.

This November, stand up and fight for America, and actively encourage your family and friends to do the same.

This midterm election, it is our duty as freedom-loving patriots to elect leaders who love this nation and stand for America-first policies; we have three such candidates in New York state, Oneida County and Central New York.

On Election Day, please support Republican Candidates Lee Zeldin for governor, Brandon Williams for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District, John Zielinski in the 119th Assembly District and independent “We the People” candidate Jim Scarchilli for Oneida County Sheriff.

James Zecca, Utica

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Oct. 5 through 26, 2022

Oct 31, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts deliver an average of 202 community service hours each

Oct 31, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Board of Elections extended hours continue

Oct 31, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Oct. 5 through 26, 2022

Oct 31, 2022
Local Top Story

Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts deliver an average of 202 community service hours each

Oct 31, 2022
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Support candidates who support ‘America-First’ policies

Oct 31, 2022
Local Top Story

Board of Elections extended hours continue

Oct 31, 2022