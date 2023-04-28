Caz Public Library announces May 2023 events

Gallery: Lincklaen House Preservation/Blueprints presented by Cazenovia Heritage

Lobby Display: Celebrating Cazenovia College History

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Pickup May 1 through 6: Students who registered for the May box may pick up their boxes during the week of May 1. Books in the kits are checked out for three weeks. The theme for May is Science Fiction.

Wild & Wonderful Readers | Tuesday, May 2, 3:30 p.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna for a discussion of Cleopatra in Space by Mike Maihack. Snacks and crafts will be provided. A copy of the book can be picked up at the circulation desk. Ages 10 to 13.

Baby Storytime | Tuesdays May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Bring your baby for a lapsit story time. Features interactive movement and singing. Children under 3 only.

Family Storytime | Wednesdays May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna for stories and songs and family fun!

Sensory Play Time | Thursday May 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Spend time using all your senses to explore with your little one. Each session we will offer activities with different textures, shapes, and colors for your child to explore. This program is best suited for children ages 18 months to 3 years.

Preschool Story and Craft | Thursdays May 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 1 p.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Debora in reading books for preschoolers, with a craft and a new theme each week.

Caz Cooks Cookbook Club | Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Do you love looking through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Join us to share meals from Cedar Cove Cookbook by Debbie Macomber.Space is limited, registration required. Cookbooks available for pickup at the circulation desk.

Financial Wellness Wednesday: Home Buying | Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: The first in a six-part series, learn about the ins and outs of buying a house, presented by experts from Americu.

Pokémon Club | Thursday, May 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Visit the library for a snack and Pokémon themed activities! Bring any cool cards you are interested in showing. Ages 8 to 12.

ARTifacts: Egyptian Sarcophagus | Friday, May 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Learn about the art behind the artifacts in our museum. During this workshop we will look at Hen, our mummy, and make paper sarcophaguses. Ages 8 to 12, registration requested.

Read with Alexander | Tuesday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m., Story Garden: Join Alexander, a registered therapy dog, to share stories in a supportive and relaxed environment. This program is designed for children who are beginning readers to practice reading aloud to a non-judgmental listener.

Bike Rodeo | Wednesday, May 17 from 4 to 6 p.m., Creekside Park: Bring your bike and have fun cycling with friends. Learn about bike safety and the importance of helmets. All ages welcome.

Teen Hangout | Thursday, May 18 from 4 to 5 p.m., Community Room: Join us each month for a snack, a craft and just to hangout. In May we will meet Taffy the therapy dog and make ice cream sundaes. For students in seventh grade and older.

Cupcake Decorating | Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Learn techniques Mary Judd uses for decorating cupcakes; for adults. Supplies will be provided, registration required.

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Registration begins May 19: Register for a monthly subscription box. Each take-out kit will include a library book (that will need to be returned), an easy craft, a snack and some surprise extras based on that month’s theme. The theme for June is Summer Camp. Interested students should fill out a registration form on our website, and the kit will be available for pickup June 5. Students grade 7 and up.

Illustrator Round Table | Saturday, May 20, 10:30 a.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Join local illustrators to learn their process and how they became published. Presented in partnership with the New Woodstock Public Library’s Author Panel May 6.

Let’s Talk Death And Dying: Death at Home | Monday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, Betsy Kennedy Community Room: This is the third in a series of talks sponsored by CRIS on end-of-life planning. Open to all, there will be multiple speakers including two death doulas and a representative from Francis House.

Connecting Collections Book Club | Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., Reference Room: This month’s book club will read The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson and discuss the library’s own ornithological collection. The program is led by Interim Director Elisha Davies and Museum Educator Julia Shotzberger.

Elementary Explorers | Thursday, May 25, at 3:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Each month on the fourth Thursday Ms. Debora will be leading an exploration into something new with games and art projects. Join us in May to learn about weather and clouds. Kindergarten through fourth grades.

Baby Prom | Thursday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Dress your baby up and come dance and party. Snacks and photo opportunities will be provided. Ages 5 and under.

Financial Wellness Wednesday: Debt Management | Wednesday, May 31, 5:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: The second in a six-part series, learn about the basics of managing debt, presented by experts from Americu. Attendance at prior programs not required.

Caz Public Library announces May 2023 events

