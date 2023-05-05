BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t April 20 – 30, 2023

April 20
- Jodi L. Ortman, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
- Jesse M. Goodfellow, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Jesus Domena Jr., 45, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation: previous conviction and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Jaime Touse, 35, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speed in zone.
- Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Ryan M. Phelps, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
- A male juvenile, 14, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
April 21
- Brittney M. Kaulback, 26, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Joseph D. Ace, 22, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to keep right.
- Jesse M. Goodfellow, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of local law charge unlicensed dog.
April 22
- Jason J. Hoey, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and possession/consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
- Paul J. Manzi, 61, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for central arraignment.
- Ryan P. Liles, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated:previous conviction, DWI with a BAC of .08 of 1 percent or greater previous conviction and improper turn: failure to signal. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Patrick G. Seeber, 34, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and inadequate exhaust.
April 24
- Rosemarie Musolino, 28, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Jeremy R. Emmons, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jabari G. Prince, 43, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for possession or consumption of alcohol in public.
- Kimberly Y. Barcomb, 34, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to Madison County Court for arraignment.
April 25
- Kira A. Stolo, 34, of Rome, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no/inadequate tail lamp.
- Pamela J. Purcell, 43, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of unlicensed dog.
- Julie M. Hatter, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of unlicensed dog.
- Asa E. Fountaine, 20, of Rome, was issued traffic tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device, No stop lamp and improper plates.
- Iliana M. Lopez, 23, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for failure to use headlights with windshield wipers and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Tavius A. Desantis, 31, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal trespass.
April 26
- John W. Gladle, 59, of West Monroe, was arrested on a bench warrant for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 27
- Devan M. Britton, 24, of Blossvale, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation and no or inadequate plate lamp.
- Sara D. Schmitt, 45, of Oneida, was arrested for resisting arrest, third-degree criminal tampering and two counts of second-degree harassment. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jennifer L. Spaulding, 48, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
April 28
- Stephen A. Faniglula, 38, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an ignition interlock device, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator and alcohol/cannabis use in a motor vehicle on hwy.
- Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Jamie L. Burdick, 45, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Alexander A. Snell, 24, of Munnsville, was issued traffic tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Ryleigh M. Kimball, 24, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and failure to use headlights with windshield wipers.
April 30
- Deshawn L. Harris, 34, of Chicago IL, was issued an appearance ticket for a truck route violation.
- Gary F. Russell, 50, of Verona, was arrested for second-degree aggravated harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.