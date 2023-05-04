Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Corrections officers needed

Bymartha

May 4, 2023

Application deadline May 12, 2023

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs corrections officers. COs maintain security within the Madison County Jail and are responsible for the safety, well-being and surveillance of incarcerated individuals in their custody.

In November 2022, the written examination for corrections officers was eliminated and replaced with an online questionnaire process, which is still in place. A submission of an application, later followed by a training-and-experience questionnaire, will take place in June; however, the deadline to apply for that exam questionnaire period is 4 p.m. May 12, 2023.

Madison County is one of several counties now participating in the online “training and experience” examination process for corrections officer.

“Eliminating the obstacle of a written civil service exam requirement is a much-needed change,” said Sheriff Todd Hood. “Now we can more easily recruit individuals for these positions. Across the state, sheriff’s offices are hurting for staffing, especially in the corrections division.

“How can we guarantee the safety of our community, as well as our officers, if we cannot appropriately staff our jails? I am looking for people who want to serve their community and make it a better place to join my team.”

There is no fee for this process. For more information or to apply, visit madison-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams or madisoncounty.ny.gov.

Corrections officer exam deadline May 12, 2023

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs corrections officers. COs maintain security within the Madison County Jail and are responsible for the safety, well-being and surveillance of incarcerated individuals in their custody.

In November 2022, the written examination for corrections officers was eliminated and replaced with an online questionnaire process, which is still in place. A submission of an application, later followed by a training-and-experience questionnaire, will take place in June; however, the deadline to apply for that exam questionnaire period is 4 p.m. May 12, 2023.

Madison County is one of several counties now participating in the online “training and experience” examination process for corrections officer.

“Eliminating the obstacle of a written civil service exam requirement is a much-needed change,” said Sheriff Todd Hood. “Now we can more easily recruit individuals for these positions. Across the state, sheriff’s offices are hurting for staffing, especially in the corrections division.

“How can we guarantee the safety of our community, as well as our officers, if we cannot appropriately staff our jails? I am looking for people who want to serve their community and make it a better place to join my team.”

There is no fee for this process. For more information or to apply, visit madison-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams or madisoncounty.ny.gov.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Fun & Recreation Top Story

Chittenango Garden Club to host plant sale

May 16, 2023 martha
Fun & Recreation History Top Story

Dann to present ‘Passionate Energies’

May 16, 2023 martha
Fun & Recreation Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Department of State issues tips for safe grilling

May 16, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Fun & Recreation Top Story

Chittenango Garden Club to host plant sale

May 16, 2023
Fun & Recreation History Top Story

Dann to present ‘Passionate Energies’

May 16, 2023
Fun & Recreation Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Department of State issues tips for safe grilling

May 16, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

DEC issues guidance to avoid coyote conflicts

May 16, 2023