Corrections officers needed

Application deadline May 12, 2023

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs corrections officers. COs maintain security within the Madison County Jail and are responsible for the safety, well-being and surveillance of incarcerated individuals in their custody.

In November 2022, the written examination for corrections officers was eliminated and replaced with an online questionnaire process, which is still in place. A submission of an application, later followed by a training-and-experience questionnaire, will take place in June; however, the deadline to apply for that exam questionnaire period is 4 p.m. May 12, 2023.

Madison County is one of several counties now participating in the online “training and experience” examination process for corrections officer.

“Eliminating the obstacle of a written civil service exam requirement is a much-needed change,” said Sheriff Todd Hood. “Now we can more easily recruit individuals for these positions. Across the state, sheriff’s offices are hurting for staffing, especially in the corrections division.

“How can we guarantee the safety of our community, as well as our officers, if we cannot appropriately staff our jails? I am looking for people who want to serve their community and make it a better place to join my team.”

There is no fee for this process. For more information or to apply, visit madison-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams or madisoncounty.ny.gov.

Corrections officer exam deadline May 12, 2023

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs corrections officers. COs maintain security within the Madison County Jail and are responsible for the safety, well-being and surveillance of incarcerated individuals in their custody.

In November 2022, the written examination for corrections officers was eliminated and replaced with an online questionnaire process, which is still in place. A submission of an application, later followed by a training-and-experience questionnaire, will take place in June; however, the deadline to apply for that exam questionnaire period is 4 p.m. May 12, 2023.

Madison County is one of several counties now participating in the online “training and experience” examination process for corrections officer.

“Eliminating the obstacle of a written civil service exam requirement is a much-needed change,” said Sheriff Todd Hood. “Now we can more easily recruit individuals for these positions. Across the state, sheriff’s offices are hurting for staffing, especially in the corrections division.

“How can we guarantee the safety of our community, as well as our officers, if we cannot appropriately staff our jails? I am looking for people who want to serve their community and make it a better place to join my team.”

There is no fee for this process. For more information or to apply, visit madison-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams or madisoncounty.ny.gov.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related