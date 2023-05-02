LETTERS: Vote Haddad for school board

To the Editor:

Dear Canastota School District Community:

I am hoping you can support my bid for re-election to the school board Tuesday, May 16, 2023. I have served the last seven years in several capacities – as school board president from 2019 through 2021, as vice president from 2018 through 2019, served on numerous committees and have had a 99-percent attendance rate.

I believe that I have added to the experience of students and leadership of the school board during my tenure. My work experience in the public/private sectors and my volunteer activities will continue to be a responsive voice to the values, beliefs and priorities of the Canastota community.

I am the site operations manager for Agile Sourcing Partners, Inc., providing support for National Grid’s $1 billion Smart Path Connect Project, and president/owner of Haddad Telecom Consulting Services, Inc., established with my wife in 2002.

I serve as a member of the Canastota Village Board of Trustees and assistant district administrator for state District 9 Little League. I serve with the CNY Medical Reserve Corps and am a U.S. Army veteran. I am a member of the Madison County Republican Party, American Legion, Canastota Lions and Civic Club.

My wife Jen and I have resided in Canastota since 2000. I have two daughters – Becky and Samantha – and four sons, Bill Jr., Cameron, David and Andrew; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cameron, David and Samantha are all successful Canastota graduates, and Andrew is in 11th grade.

I predict that our school, administration and school board will face additional challenges over the next few years, including state and federal mandates like security, staffing shortages, Title IX (federal sex-discrimination law), climate-change mandates (like EV buses) and renaming our team’s name (Raiders).

I am highly in favor of parental involvement in how and what students are taught when approached with the proper decorum. My philosophy is for every individual to account for his or her activities, accept responsibility for them and disclose the results in a transparent manner – follow the rules, laws and contract requirements. It is important for school board members to continue making evidence-based findings, free from politics, to improve our education system.

We all have an obligation to instruct all students via public education and continue the encouragement, care and concern for all students’ welfare. Our students need to acquire critical thinking skills, technological proficiency and global awareness to make them productive, respective citizens when they are in our buildings and when they leave our buildings, whether their aspirations are to attend college, trade schools or go straight into the workforce.

I am asking you to please support the budget, propositions and my re-election bid.

The election/budget vote will be held at Roberts Street Elementary School from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

If you ever have any questions, please feel free to call me.

Bill Haddad, Canastota School Board Candidate

