The Empire Safety Council is sponsoring a defensive driving class from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the North Utica Community Center, 50 Riverside Drive.

Certified instructor Mark Smith will be leading the course.

The class is $35, and certificates will be dated May 20, the date of the class.

Interested drivers may contact Patrice at the Community Center by calling 315.724.2430 or by calling, texting or emailing Smith at 315.941.1760 or madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com.

