American Heart Association gathers local experts for free webinar

The American Heart Association is raising awareness of the link between sleep and overall health with a free community conversation that is part of the association’s four-month-long Check It! Challenge.

The digital webinar, “How to Get Healthy Sleep & Well-Being,” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. May 24, 2023, via Zoom.

The conversation is free and open to the public.

Getting a good night’s sleep every night is vital to cardiovascular health. Adults should aim for an average of seven to nine hours, and babies and kids need more, depending on their age. Sleep helps heal and repair cells, tissues and blood vessels; strengthens the immune system; improves mood and energy and leads to better brain function.

Sleep also lessens the risk of chronic disease. Poor sleep may put you at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and dementia, depression, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, high cholesterol and obesity.

Studies show short sleep duration or poor sleep quality is associated with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and atherosclerosis. And habitual short sleep increases the chance of cardiovascular events.

Join the session to learn how to sleep your way to whole body health as the AHA wraps up its Check It! Challenge series. Click here to learn more and for registration information. The challenge is based on “Check. Change. Control.”, an evidence-based wellness and blood pressure management program that focuses on improving health by making simple changes to prevent and manage high blood pressure. Additional information on the challenge is available here.

