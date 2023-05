The Chittenango Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Stickles Park on Falls Boulevard, Chittenango.

There will be perennials, hanging plants, bedding plants, vegetables and shrubs for sale from the nursery and members’ gardens.

For more information, call Gail at 315.687.7726.

Also available will be used garden items, decor and houseplants in good condition, as well as a wealth of information from experienced members.

