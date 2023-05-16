Dann to present ‘Passionate Energies’

The Gerrit and Ann Smith Family Through a Century of Reform at 6 p.m. June 22, 2023, at the Madison County Historical Society

On June 22, 2023, at 6 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society welcomes Norman K. Dann, Ph.D., who will present a program and book signing for his latest work, “Passionate Energies: The Gerrit and Ann Smith Family Through a Century of Reform.”

Members of the Smith family were nationally known for their work in either human rights or science. The program will examine the Reform Era in which they lived that made their achievements plausible and effective and the issues that each of them pursued. Starting in the 1820s and continuing through the 1920s, the Smith family of Peterboro led the way in some of the greatest reform efforts in the nation’s history. Their work encompassed the abolition of slavery, women’s rights and woman suffrage, as well as dress reform, the preservation and study of the animal world and initiatives in politics and religion that still affect our modern world.

Dann is professor emeritus at Morrisville State College, where he taught political science, psychology, sociology and environmental science from 1966 through 1999. Living in a cottage formerly on the Gerrit Smith Estate, he is a Gerrit Smith scholar and author of several other books including biographies of the Smith family of Peterboro. Dann is the head docent at the Gerrit Smith Estate and a founder of the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum.

There will be an opportunity to purchase and have autographed copies of “Passionate Energies” at the program. There is a suggested donation of $5.

For more information, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org. The Madison County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates a museum and the Mary King Research Library; it is located at 435 Main Street, Oneida.

Annual Cottage Lawn farmers’ market opens June 6

The Madison County Historical Society’s Cottage Lawn farmers’ market was voted Best of the Best in Oneida’s Dispatch’s 2023 Reader’s Choice category for the best local event for the second year. The farmers’ market summer season runs Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., June 6 through Sept. 5 on the grounds of the Madison County Historical Society, 435 Main Street, Oneida.

The seasonal market will feature local, seasonal produce, flowers, artisan bread, baked goods, eggs, herbs, soaps, maple products, honey, poultry, beef, handcrafted wooden and metal items, jewelry, food trucks and live entertainment and themed weeks focusing on wellness, families and recognizing our dedicated service organizations within our community.

Other weekly activities offered include guided house tours and storytelling. The Oneida Public Library will be providing free kid activities on the first Tuesdays in July and August.

There will not be a market July 4.

New this year is the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region, a nonprofit that offers no-cost breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings to uninsured state residents. Melinda Robinson of CSP will be at the market June 13, July 18 and Sept. 5. The CSP also offers information and education on the importance of cancer screenings.

The Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market will once again welcome New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Checks at the market. The FMNP consists of the Women, Infants and Children Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Those eligible for these programs are provided checks to redeem for fresh, local fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands.

For more information about the market or to obtain an application to join the market as a farmer, food truck or vendor, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call the Madison County Historical Society at 315.363.4136.

