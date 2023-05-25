Principal, teacher get into sticky situation

To celebrate fundraising success, Boonville educators get taped to the wall

Boonville Elementary School Principal Jill Schafer and physical education teacher Mike Santa Maria told students if they hit a $15,000 fundraising goal, they would let students tape them to the wall.

Students went above and beyond, raising $18,019 for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.

The Kids Heart Challenge is the American Heart Association’s school-based program that teaches children about the importance of heart health by engaging them in lessons and activity.

The students also raise funds to fight the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of all Americans: heart disease.

Boonville students surpassed their lofty goal under the leadership of PE teacher Fawn Birchenough.

The American Heart Association’s mission is to save people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world – through the help of millions of volunteers to fund research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. It is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. For more information, call 800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of its offices around the country. For more, follow the AHA on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related