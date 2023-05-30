Teacher charged after allegedly tripping student

On May 26, 2023, state police in Oneida arrested Sharon M. Schnauffer, 50, of Chittenango, on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

On March 22, 2023, state police received a law enforcement referral from the state Department of Social Services regarding an incident that occurred March 20 involving a 5-year-old student at Durhamville Elementary School who was walking down the hall when Schnauffer, a teacher, intentionally tripped the student.

There were no injuries to the student.

Schnauffer was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Verona Town Court at 2 p.m. June 13, 2023.

