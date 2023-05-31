Madison County: Vaccinate your pets

Third animal tests positive for rabies virus
The Madison County Public Health Department reported its third positive case of rabies this year. In January, a raccoon in Lenox tested positive, in April, a fox tested positive in Nelson; this month, a raccoon in Brookfield was the third animal that tested positive for rabies. To date this year, five dogs that fought with a rabid animal were not vaccinated or current on their rabies vaccination and were euthanized.
The Health Department urges residents to vaccinate their pets.
“Rabies is a deadly but preventable virus,” said Environmental Health Director Aaron Lazzara. “Each year, Madison County Public Health holds several free [for Madison County residents] rabies clinics for pets. Donations are accepted and used to offset clinic costs.”
Rabies is spread through saliva. When an unvaccinated pet comes into contact with a rabid animal, they may face a strict quarantine for six months at the owner’s expense, costing on average of $300 or more, or the animal may need to be humanely euthanized.
The Madison County Public Health Department recommends these precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:
- Make sure your pet is up-to-date with rabies vaccinations, especially dogs and cats.
- Never approach or pet a domesticated animal you do not know or a wild animal.
- If an animal acts strangely, call your local animal control officer or county health department for guidance.
- If an animal bites you, seek medical treatment. Report the animal bite to Madison County Public Health at 315.366.2526.
- If an adult or animal control officer can safely capture or euthanize a wild animal, contact Madison County Public Health to ask about testing the animal for rabies. Rabies testing may avoid unnecessary treatment for a person or euthanizing a pet if a suspect animal tests negative for rabies.
Public Health rabies clinics are by appointment only. A $5 donation per pet is appreciated. Out-of-county pet owners are limited to four pets per household. All animals must be properly restrained (leash and collar/harness or cage/pet carrier). Appointments are available online at madisoncounty.ny.gov/440/Rabies-Clinics or call 315.366.2526.
Upcoming clinics:
- Wednesday, June 7, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Madison County Highway Garage in Wampsville, 139 N. Court St., Wampsville
- Tuesday, July 11, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cazenovia Town Highway Dept., 3425 Constine Bridge Road, Cazenovia
Proof of prior vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate.
For more information about rabies, call 315.366.2526 or visit healthymadisoncounty.org.