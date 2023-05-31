Madison County: Vaccinate your pets

Third animal tests positive for rabies virus

The Madison County Public Health Department reported its third positive case of rabies this year. In January, a raccoon in Lenox tested positive, in April, a fox tested positive in Nelson; this month, a raccoon in Brookfield was the third animal that tested positive for rabies. To date this year, five dogs that fought with a rabid animal were not vaccinated or current on their rabies vaccination and were euthanized.

The Health Department urges residents to vaccinate their pets.

“Rabies is a deadly but preventable virus,” said Environmental Health Director Aaron Lazzara. “Each year, Madison County Public Health holds several free [for Madison County residents] rabies clinics for pets. Donations are accepted and used to offset clinic costs.”

Rabies is spread through saliva. When an unvaccinated pet comes into contact with a rabid animal, they may face a strict quarantine for six months at the owner’s expense, costing on average of $300 or more, or the animal may need to be humanely euthanized.

The Madison County Public Health Department recommends these precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

Make sure your pet is up-to-date with rabies vaccinations, especially dogs and cats.

Never approach or pet a domesticated animal you do not know or a wild animal.

If an animal acts strangely, call your local animal control officer or county health department for guidance.

If an animal bites you, seek medical treatment. Report the animal bite to Madison County Public Health at 315.366.2526.

If an adult or animal control officer can safely capture or euthanize a wild animal, contact Madison County Public Health to ask about testing the animal for rabies. Rabies testing may avoid unnecessary treatment for a person or euthanizing a pet if a suspect animal tests negative for rabies.

Public Health rabies clinics are by appointment only. A $5 donation per pet is appreciated. Out-of-county pet owners are limited to four pets per household. All animals must be properly restrained (leash and collar/harness or cage/pet carrier). Appointments are available online at madisoncounty.ny.gov/440/Rabies-Clinics or call 315.366.2526.

Upcoming clinics:

Wednesday, June 7, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Madison County Highway Garage in Wampsville, 139 N. Court St., Wampsville

Tuesday, July 11, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cazenovia Town Highway Dept., 3425 Constine Bridge Road, Cazenovia

Proof of prior vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate.

For more information about rabies, call 315.366.2526 or visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

