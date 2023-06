The Canastota Police Department has issued a missing and vulnerable adult alert for John A. Durr, 27.

According to the notice issued by Canastota, Durr was last seen May 31, 2023, in the vicinity of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Anyone with information about Durr’s whereabouts is asked to call the Canastota Police Department at 315.697.2240 or Madison County 911.

