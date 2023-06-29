Jamestown Canyon Virus found in Sullivan

Madison County Public Health reported a mosquito pool collected in Sullivan tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. The virus was detected in a mosquito species known to bite mammals, birds and humans. Although not common in the state, this virus has been detected in previous years in Madison County and other neighboring counties.

“We know mosquitoes in our area have the potential to spread disease to us,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “This detection is our first yearly reminder to stay vigilant. We cannot eliminate mosquitoes from our environment, but there are steps each individual can take to lower their risk of a bite from an infected mosquito.”

This virus finding is a result of Madison County Public Health Department’s mosquito surveillance. The surveillance program collects and tests mosquitoes for diseases each summer and provides education to residents on mosquito bite prevention.

To prevent mosquito bites, Madison County Public Health recommends residents:

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when spending time outdoors.

Apply insect repellent when spending time outdoors. Visit the EPA website to learn more about selecting an insect repellent HERE.

Prevent mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn. This is when mosquitoes are most active.

To reduce mosquitoes in your yard:

Remove or drain standing water every few days around your home to reduce places for mosquitoes to breed and multiply.

Throw away or turn over outdoor containers, pots, wheelbarrows or other items that hold water.

Place watertight lids on garbage containers. Drill drain holes in recycling containers.

Change water in bird baths often. Recirculate water in small ponds and ornamental features or apply a mosquito larvicide product appropriate for such use.

Clean and maintain rain gutters.

Drain wading pools when not in use and water from pool covers. Keep swimming pools and hot tubs properly chlorinated.

Use landscaping to reduce low areas where standing water accumulates.

Keep lawns mowed and keep vegetation cut back from edges of ponds.

If you would like to receive notifications about health-related news from Madison County Public Health, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a89913163.

Visit healthymadisoncounty.org to learn more about mosquitoes and mosquito-related diseases.

