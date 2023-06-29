Deputies investigate fatal crash on Route 31

At approximately 6:38 a.m. June 28, 2023, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to State Route 31 near Smith Ridge Road in Sullivan regarding a two-car motor vehicle crash.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that a westbound 2015 Toyota RAV 4 operated by Abdirashid Noor, 53, of Syracuse, attempted to overtake a line of vehicles. Noor’s vehicle collided with an eastbound 2017 Hyundai Tucson being operated by Jordan King, 29, of Fayetteville.

Police say that as a result of the collision, a 9-year-old child in the rear seat of King’s vehicle, sustained fatal injuries.

King, Noor, and Noor’s passenger, Gilissa Arnold, 29, of Bridgeport, all sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation into the cause of collision is still ongoing. State Route 31 was closed for several hours between Bridgeport-Kirkville Road and Smith Ridge Road in Sullivan while the accident was reconstructed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, the Oneida Indian Nation Police Department, the Bridgeport Fire Department, the North Chittenango Fire Department, GLAS Ambulance Services, Minoa Ambulance, Madison County EMS, EAVES Ambulance and NAVAC Ambulance.

