Larry W. Omans: Husband, father, pro racer, adventurer

Larry W. Omans, 70, passed away in Dayton, Nev., July 11, 2023. He was born July 28, 1952, the third child of William Omans and Hetty (Woodcock) Omans in Hamilton, N.Y.

Larry grew up on Tuscarora Lake and had an avid interest in anything motorized. He was known to soup-up lawnmowers to avoid the hassle of walking. His motorized passion drew him to snow machines, which he raced competitively from age 14. He notoriously drew scorn from worried parents after piloting his snowmobile across open water. Undeterred, he continued to work construction in the off-season and raced professionally until 1978.

Larry was inducted into the Snowmobile Hall of Fame in Eagle River, Wis., and his 1976 SRX 440 Sno Pro is still featured there.

He left professional racing to raise his children, Justin and Kara, with his wife, Virginia Hill, who remembers him for his dogged work ethic. He would work all day at the construction site and build their family home by night. He was a determined man with little need for sleep.

Larry was diagnosed with cancer in 2006, which he tenaciously fought for 17 years. Between treatments, he still mustered the energy to play golf regularly, take on a number of home renovations and enjoy firearm target practice.

He had enthusiasm for marathon road trips with his closest friend and caregiver Joey Basa, and they made many journeys to New York, Idaho and Montana to visit loved ones. His last project was the complete restoration of a 1973 Jeep CJ5, which he drove through the Nevada desert at reckless speeds – his love of full-throttle racing lasted right until the end and belied his age and condition.

Larry was preceded in death by his son Justin Omans, his parents William and Hetty and his beloved canine companions Molly and Katie. He is survived by his daughter Kara Switzer (Travis) and four siblings Jo DenBleyker (Jack), Bridget Omans, Mark Omans (Karen Eschenberg) and Lindy Eschmann. The family is forever grateful to Joey, Eric, Terri, Brandon and Erika Basa for their love, care and support of Larry in his final years.

A graveside service will be held Sept. 30, 2023, at Erieville Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at Hotel Solsville, 7243 Valley Road, Madison, New York, times to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the cancer organization of your choosing.

