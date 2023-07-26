Oneida man facing drug, weapons charges

Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Jerry A. Wallis, 25, of Oneida, on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony), and single counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A-2 felony) , fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class C felony), fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor), second-degree criminal possession of marijuana (a class D felony), third-degree criminal possession of marijuana (a class E felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (both class A misdemeanors) after executing a search warrant at 240 Williams St., Oneida, following a lengthy investigation into the sale of narcotics from the residence.

According to police, the search warrant yielded approximately 37 grams of cocaine, 1.4 pounds of concentrated cannabis, 6.95 pounds of leaf marihuana, 14.8 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, scales, narcotic packaging materials, a stun gun and a quantity of U.S. currency.

Following arrest processing, Wallis was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was arraigned in CAP Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date to answer the charges. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

