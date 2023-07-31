Troopers seek help locating teen

Troopers from SP Herkimer are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Emily R. Clapper, who was last seen leaving a residence on State Route 51 in the town of Winfield July 29, 2023.

Clapper is described as a 5-foot-4-inches tall white female with red hair; she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and a pink shirt.

Clapper is originally from Oneonta and is believed to be returning to the Oneonta area or the city of Utica to stay with acquaintances.

Anyone with information is asked to call SP Oneida at 315.366.6000.

