Fourth animal tests positive for rabies

Madison County: Keep your pets vaccinated

The Madison County Public Health Department announced Aug. 1, 2023, its fourth positive rabid animal this year. This is the second rabid animal found in Brookfield; Lenox and Nelson each had a rabid animal earlier this year (a total of three raccoons and a fox).

“We are seeing more rabid animals this year than the last two years combined,” said Environmental Health Director Aaron Lazzara. “The best way to protect yourself is to never approach or pet an animal, wild or domesticated, that you do not know. The best way to protect your pet is to keep their rabies vaccinations up-to-date. We never want anyone to have to make a decision to euthanize an unvaccinated family pet that came in contact with a rabid animal.”

Rabies is spread through saliva. When an unvaccinated pet comes into contact with a rabid animal, they may face a strict quarantine for six months at the owner’s expense, costing on average of $300 or more, or the animal may need to be humanely euthanized.

Madison County Public Health has two more rabies vaccination clinics coming up this year. Clinics are by appointment only and are free to county residents. Out-of-county pet owners are limited to four pets per household; $5 donations per pet are accepted.

Animals must be properly restrained; proof of previous vaccination is required for a three-year certificate.

The last two pet rabies clinics of the year will be held by appointment:

from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Madison County Highway Garage, 6200 Brown Road, Eaton; and

from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Gorman Community Center, 1081 Northside Shopping Center, Oneida.

Appointments may be made by visiting madisoncounty.ny.gov/440/Rabies-Clinics or by calling 315.366.2526. For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

