Madison County Celebrates…

…World Breastfeeding Week with Party in the Park event

Join Madison County’s “Party in the Park, a World Breastfeeding Week Celebration for Families” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Allen Park on Broad Street in Oneida. This free event will highlight community support for breastfeeding. It will also host the Oneida Breastfeeding Connections Café with the baby weigh station and breastfeeding support.

Healthy Families will be giving out free diapers and providing children’s activities. Early Head Start, Head Start, Tri-County WIC, Child Care Council, Madison County Public Health and BRiDGES will be among the community resources promoting their services with fun activities. Madison County Rural Health Council, Fidelis Care, Healthy Alliance, Moms Group, SNAP-ED and the Nutrition Outreach and Education Program will also have valuable information and giveaways.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be offering Safe Child ID, as well as car seat safety tips. Older siblings and parents can also join Zumba instructor Sue Crawford for Zumba Kids on the tennis court for some fun movement throughout the event. There will also be face painting.

Local businesses have donated door prizes and snacks. Be sure to sign in at the registration area to get your door prize ticket, and don’t miss the drawings at noon and 1 p.m.

Everything is free.

The benefits of breastfeeding are priceless. The support from family, friends, the workplace and the community can make all the difference in parents’ decision to start and continue to feed their child breast milk. With your help, we can show that support Aug. 4.

For more information, call Madison County Public Health at 315.366.2848 or visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/1497/Maternal-Child-Health-Program.

