Some city water service areas may see dirty water

City of Oneida Water Department Superintendent John Monaghan announced that some customers should expect to experience temporary dirty water conditions Friday, June 21, 2024; the discoloration may affect the city of Oneida, Sherrill-Kenwood Water District, Oneida Castle, Vernon, Wampsville, Stockbridge, Prospect Street Water District and Verona Route 365 District.

According to Monaghan, residents are advised to check the cold water prior to using hot water. Caution should be exercised if washing clothes during this time. The discoloration is due to corrosion of the transmission main and high flow, due to seasonal consumption patterns.

The water is safe, and the color should clear quickly, Monaghan said.

