Bridgeport man facing sexual assault charges

On July 29, 2024, at about 2:30 p.m., members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Sullivan regarding a sexual assault that had just occurred. It was reported that an adult female victim had been approached by a male subject who forcefully attempted to remove her bathing suit and proceeded to forcefully touch her, causing injury to the victim.

Upon law enforcement arrival to the scene, the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Sean Quinn of Bridgeport. Quinn was arrested by MCSO deputies without incident.

Following the investigation, Quinn was charged with second-degree aggravated sexual abuse, a class C felony; first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault, both class D felonies; and third-degree assault and forcible touching, both class A misdemeanors.

Quinn was transported to the Madison County Jail for arraignment in CAP Court. Following arraignment, Quinn was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $300,000 bond or $750,000 partially secured bond. The Sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by the state police and Madison County EMS.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about this incident to contact investigators at 315.366.2311.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related