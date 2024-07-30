Oneida City Police launch new app

Department hopes to enhance community engagement and crime prevention efforts

Submitted by Police Chief Steven Lowell

The Oneida City Police Department is proud to announce the launch of a new mobile application designed to strengthen community engagement and enhance crime prevention efforts. This innovative tool is part of our ongoing commitment to foster a safer, more connected and unified community.

The development and implementation of this mobile app have been made possible through the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, funded by the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance.

As the primary law enforcement agency in the city of Oneida, our roots are deeply embedded within the community. We recognize that effective crime prevention relies on strong relationships and open communication between police and residents. The new mobile app is a testament to our agency’s dedication to this philosophy, providing a modern platform for interaction and information sharing.

This app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:

News and alerts: Stay informed about local incidents, emergencies, and safety updates.

Feedback and suggestions: Provide feedback directly to the police department to help improve services and community relations.

Report a tip: Easily report activities or not in-progress incidents with the option of remaining anonymous.

As the chief, I would like to emphasize the importance of this initiative. Community engagement is a cornerstone of our crime prevention strategy. By leveraging technology, we can build stronger connections with residents, businesses and visitors while creating a more transparent and responsive police service. This app not only empowers citizens to play an active role in keeping our community safe, but also ensures we are accessible and accountable.

Everyone has a role in public safety.

The Oneida City Police Department invites all residents to download the free app and join us in our mission to enhance public safety and community well-being. Together, we can make Oneida a safer place for everyone.

The City of Oneida Police Department app is available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Oneida Police Department NY” or by clicking here.

The app was developed by ThePoliceApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for police departments and public safety organizations across the country.

“More than 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” said OCV partner and CRO Kevin Cummings. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

