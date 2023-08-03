DEC to host community meetings

Effort intended to share progress of statewide community air monitoring initiative

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced eight meetings around the state to provide progress updates for communities participating in the statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative launched in 2022.

The Central New York meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Link to join meeting meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m6b62733175a21aa53d114db3a94d60f1. Meeting number 1617 31 0395. Meeting password air315. Call-in Number to join by phone only 518.549.0500

The meetings will provide information to help the DEC target strategies to reduce air pollution in these communities, including greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change, to help achieve the goals of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. This next round of meetings will continue the DEC’s efforts to gather community input in targeting emission sources and future strategies to reduce air pollution.

At these meetings, DEC staff will provide an overview of the initiative and present a preliminary overview of the third quarter of local air monitoring results. Information presented will include how and where the air monitoring is conducted and how DEC will compile and analyze the data to identify potential contributors of emissions for each pollutant being monitored. Preliminary data collection is underway, and results will be provided once additional information is compiled.

DEC also will provide an update on the progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative. DEC will continue to hold regular meetings over the next year to update the community on the progress of the air monitoring and to provide a forum for input. Staff from DEC’s Division of Air Resources and Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions.

Update meetings on the fourth quarter of monitoring data for all 10 communities involved in this initiative are being planned for later this year. For more information about the Community Air Monitoring Initiative, visit dec.ny.gov/chemical/125320.html.

Interpreter services shall be made available to deaf persons, and translator services shall be made available to persons with limited English proficiency, at no charge for either service, upon written request. Requests should be received 10 calendar days before each meeting, but the DEC will make every effort to fulfill requests received closer to the meeting date. Requests can be directed to the NYSDEC Office of Communication Services, either by mail to NYSDEC, Office of Communication Services, 625 Broadway, Albany, N.Y. 12233-4500, by telephone 518.402.8044 or by e-mail to language@dec.ny.gov.

