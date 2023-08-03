COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Friday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m., the New Woodstock Historical Society will host its second concert of 2023 at Heritage Part in New Woodstock featuring Fritz’s Polka Band. Come and hear the award-winning polka superstars. The concerts will take place at the gazebo at Heritage Park on Route 80. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call Barb Cook at 315.662.7712.
Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 10:30 a.m., the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark will host its 13th annual Emancipation Day. The event commemorates the families that came from enslavement by replicating the Emancipation Days held by the generations of the 1920s and 1930s. Descendants and public will gather at 10:30 a.m., as their ancestors did, for announcements, historical notes, group pictures and song. The group proceeds to the Peterboro Cemetery, where wreaths will be laid at the burials of one of the many markers that read “Born A Slave, Died a free (wo)man,” and the marker of Gerrit Smith. The afternoon will feature presentations of Amy Godine, speaking on her research and book, “The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier,” at 1:30 p.m.; John J. Hanrahan, author of “Traveling Freedom’s Road: A Guide to Our Civil Rights History” at 2:30 p.m.; and author Norman K. Dann, Ph.D., who will speak about the new revised edition of “Practical Dreamer: Gerrit Smith and the Crusade for Social Reform.” The public is encouraged to join the commemoration. For more information, visit www.gerritsmith.org or call 315.308.1890.
Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will continue the Caz230 celebration and present a classroom program called “Exploring Historic Architecture.” The program will be held at the Cazenovia Public Library; it is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cazheritage.org.
Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., the Chenango County Historical Society will host a special interactive presentation entitled “Views of the Past: Through the Camera Lens of Vernon Duroe.” Join the Chenango County Historical Society for this special interactive presentation at the Guilford Historical Society. A highly-regarded photographer of his time, Vernon Duroe was born in Chenango County and eventually taught photography in New York City. CCHS Archives and Collections Coordinator Zac Greenfield will share a brief biography of Duroe’s life and then focus on his photography, with an emphasis on images that he likely would have entered in regional art shows. Duroe was often the recipient of prizes or honorable mentions in many of these exhibitions. Duroe’s subjects were primarily central New York landscapes, with some images of his family and others in his personal circle. For more information, call 607.334.9227 ext. 2, or visit www.ChenangoHistorical.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 2 to 6 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps and more. There is no charge to enter. For more information, visit www.mchs1900.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special Creative Kids Art Class with local artist Jennifer Krawiec. Bring history to life at the Mansion House. Participants will create a one-of-a-kind collage object inspired by historical objects in the Oneida Community Mansion House collection. The class will be followed by a brief tour of the gardens and grounds. Parking at the back of the Mansion House off of Skinner Road. Admission is $5 and that includes all supplies. Ages 7 and up, seating is limited to 20 spaces for this event and registration is required. To reserve your spot or for more information, visit oneidacommunity.org/event.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m., the Erieville Nelson Heritage Society will host a special presentation by local musician and genealogist Laine Gilmore at the Nelson Town Office. Gilmore will use her “musical genealogy” skills to weave historical tales of interest and combine them with songs on the piano. A unique event mixing music and stories. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.655.3978.
Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host “Architecture of Schoolhouses” at the Rippleton Schoolhouse on the grounds of the Lorenzo State Historic site. Join Lorenzo and Cazenovia Heritage at the Rippleton Schoolhouse to learn about the architecture and history of our area’s 19th-century schoolhouses. Attendees also will receive a map identifying the location of other schools and can undertake a self-guided driving tour of discovery at their convenience. Admission is free. For more information, call 315.655.3200.
Sunday, Aug. 13, starting at 2 p.m., the Friends of Lorenzo will host a special concert by the Caroga Arts Collective. Lorenzo State Historic Site and Friends of Lorenzo hosts the Caroga Arts Ensemble for a concert on the lawn. Founded and directed by cellist Kyle Price, the Caroga Arts Ensemble is comprised of top professional musicians from around the country who perform regularly at the heralded Caroga Lake Music Festival. As part of its “CLMF on Tour” series, Caroga Arts Ensemble will make its first appearance at Lorenzo. Members of the ensemble include leading soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral musicians who have won national prizes and attended America’s most-coveted music conservatories. Bring your own seating and snacks. Concert admission is free. For more information call 315.655.3200.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps and more. There is no charge to enter. For more information, visit mchs1900.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special adult painting class with local artist Jennifer Krawiec. Bring history to life at the Mansion House. Participants will create a one-of-a-kind collage object inspired by historical objects in the Oneida Community Mansion House collection. Parking at the back of the Mansion House off of Skinner Road. Admission of $15 includes all supplies. There are only 20 spaces for this event, so registration is required. To reserve your spot or for more information, visit oneidacommunity.org/event.
Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m., History Where you Eat will head to Fat Bottom Grills in Chittenango. Come hear the story of the “Delphia Block” and its namesake Delphia Mertching with Chittenango Historian Charlie Albee, Sullivan Historian Mike Beardsley and Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz. Following the tour, eat at one of Madison County’s “Rockingest” restaurants, featuring all sorts of rock memorabilia. Reservations are required. To reserve your spot or for more information, call 315.510.3088.
Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m., the Marshall Historical Society will host a special presentation on the O&W Railroad at the Town of Marshall Hall in Deansboro. Local railroad historian and author John Taibi will tell the story of the former railroad. There is no charge for this event. For more information, email Janet Dangler at fernata07@twcny.rr.com.
Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Oneida Public Library will host a special local genealogy conference. Come and hear where you can find local records for your search at places like your local library, the Madison County Historical Society and more, as well as researching from home. A representative for the New York State Genealogical & Biographical Society will present and be on hand with materials. Local historians will have a roundtable about sources they can offer, and there will be a special presentation from a local teacher about utilizing cemeteries in your genealogical research. There is no charge for this event, but plan on bringing a lunch. For more information, call 315.363.3050 and ask for Ariel.
Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m., Historic Oakwood Cemetery will host a special walking tour of Section 48. Guide Sue Greenhagen will lead our tour of Section 48. Or will one of the “residents” be our guide? Anyway, the tales to be told are bound to be memorable. There is no charge for this event, but donations are encouraged. Events are rain or shine (but cancelled for thunder and lightning). Be sure to wear comfortable shoes. Enter at Comstock gate, follow the signs. For more information, call 315.263.7159.
Tuesdays, Aug. 22, 29 and Sept. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps and more. There is no charge to enter. For more information, visit mchs1900.org.
Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m., the Chenango County Historical Society will host its Author’s Hour Writing Workshop. In collaboration with the Chenango County Historical Society, aspiring authors of all ages and skill-levels are invited to discover new techniques for historical research and writing. All story ideas are welcome as guest writing coach Brian Kamsoke guides authors through the process of crafting stories which celebrate our local community heritage. For more information, call 607.334.9227 ext. 2, or visit ChenangoHistorical.org.
Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Chenango Chapter of the New York State Archaeological Association will host their monthly meeting at the Chenango County Historical Society. The event will feature presentations by professional and amateur archeologists, historians, field trips, work on local digs and publications. For more information, call 607.334.9227, ext. 2, or visit chenangohistorical.org.
Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host its 59th annual Craft Festival. Enjoy a fun family weekend outdoors by purchasing handmade items from our talented artisans, eating delicious food from the food trucks, purchasing wine from state wineries, joining us under our kids’ activity tent for kids’ activities, partaking in guided house tours and listening to live music. There is a wide selection of contemporary arts and crafts, ranging from functional to decorative works including fabric, glass, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, metal, glass, floral, drawings, paintings, jewelry, photography, soap, skincare products, leather and wood. Proceeds from the event support the educational programs offered at the Madison County Historical Society. For more information, call 315.363.4136 or email sydney@mchs1900.org.
Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m., the Village of Hamilton will host the annual Great Train Wreck Celebration. Come and celebrate the story about a train derailment in the village with a car loaded with chocolate. Starting at the village fire station, the tour will start at the billboard about the wreck in the far left corner of the lot. From there, attendees will talk the 1,000 feet to the remains of the wreck site. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit Art Zimmer Productions on Facebook or Instagram.
Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m., the Limestone Creek Hunt Club’s Parade and Blessing of the Hounds will take place in the village of Cazenovia. At 9 a.m., join LCH for the annual Parade of Hounds through Cazenovia. Signifying the start of the official “hunt” season, it begins at the village green on Emory Avenue, next to Sullivan and Albany Streets, around the corner by the Brae Loch and on to Lorenzo. Following the parade, there will be the traditional Blessing of the Hounds on the front lawn of Lorenzo (approximately 9:30 a.m.). Admission is free. For more information, call 315.655.3200.
Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the Chenango Historical Society will host a special walking tour of the Historic Architecture in the Seat of Chenango County. In the spirit of the Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival’s creative endeavors, join architectural historian Bryan McCracken for walking tours of culturally and historically significant community spaces, including commerce, houses of worship, government, transportation and public recreation. For more information, call 607.334.9227 ext. 2 or visit ChenangoHistorical.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., the Cazenovia Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “William L. “Billy” Mitchell, Colonel, U.S. Army Service, 1879 to 1936, Visionary or Zealot?” Frank Stritter will tell the story. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.655.9322.
Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Clay Historical Association will host its annual fall festival. Family Fun with a horse ride, petting zoo, Sensory Gym, Cicero Police Department Safety ID, tug the goat, face painting, Northern Onondaga Public Library pop-up library and many more fun activities. Enjoy our famous apple fritters. Numerous vendors around the park. Meet local author Jim Farfaglia. Quilts made by Plank Road Quilters. Meet Civil War reenactors. See Karate John’s demonstration. Tour the train station, log cabin, barn, and visitor center. Live music, free admission and parking. Rain or shine. For more information, contact Cindy at 315.927.7573. Visit Clay Historical Association on Facebook.
Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host a Fine Art Tour. Join art historian Elisabeth Genter Montevecchio for a free 45-minute tour highlighting Lorenzo’s fine art collection, including works by Sanford Gifford, Edward Moran, Jasper Cropsey, Dwight Williams and 17th-century Dutch Masters. There is no charge for this event. Seating is limited; registration is required. To reserve your spot or for more information, call 315.655.3200, ext. 106, or email Jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov.
Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m., the Marshall Historical Society will host a special presentation entitled “Paris Hill Potatoes” at the Town of Marshall Hall in Deansboro. Janice Reilly, volunteer at the Oneida County History Center, will talk about the interesting history and development of the iconic Paris Hill Potatoes. There is no charge for this event. For more information, email Janet Dangler at fernata07@twcny.rr.com.
Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m., the Morrisville Public Library will host a special presentation by Jim Coulthart. Coulthart, a local amateur military aviation historian, will present his collection of World War II anecdotes, incidents and accidents with ties to Central New York. Among the tales to be presented are the story of George Staley from DeRuyter and Norwich; the brothers Mero – pilots from Canastota; Bill Tanner, a local aerial ace with several air victories to his count and 15 enemy trains destroyed to his credit. For more information, call 315.684.9130.
Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host its annual Community Day at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Since relocating to the Lorenzo grounds in 1997, the Rippleton Schoolhouse has served as a place to “live history.” Hundreds of Central New York pupils have attended classes in our restored one-room schoolhouse. Since 2002, the Friends of Lorenzo have hosted this annual event, welcoming “kids of all ages” to participate in period games, enjoy live music and fall refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, fall crafts and more. Admission to the event is free. For more information, call 315.655.3200.