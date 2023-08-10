Arrest announced in fatal June 28 crash

Sheriff arrests Syracuse man on charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault

On Aug. 10, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abdirashid Noor, 53, of Syracuse, following an investigation into a fatal accident that occurred June 28, 2023, on State Route 31 in Sullivan.

Noor was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter (a class C felony), two counts of third-degree assault (a class A misdemeanor), one count of reckless driving (an unclassified misdemeanor), one count of unsafe passing and one count of speeding.

On June 28, 2023, at approximately 6:38 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to State Route 31 near Smith Ridge Road in Sullivan regarding a multiple-vehicle automobile accident. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 operated by Noor was westbound on State Route 31 and attempting to overtake a line of vehicles. Noor allegedly moved his vehicle into the eastbound driving lane, striking an eastbound 2017 Hyundai Tucson operated by Jordan King, 29, of Fayetteville.

As a result of the collision, 9-year-old Charlee King, a rear-seat passenger in King’s vehicle, sustained fatal injuries. Jordan King, Noor, and Noor’s passenger, Gilissa Arnold, 29, of Bridgeport, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Noor was transported to Madison County Court for arraignment and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear in court Sept. 14, 2023.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, Oneida Indian Nation Police Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, North Chittenango Fire Department, Madison County EMS, Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Minoa Ambulance, EAVES Ambulance and NAVAC Ambulance.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related