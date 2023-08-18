September is Fall Prevention Month, and the Madison County Office for the Aging encourages residents to explore the free Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders groups offered throughout the county.

The exercise program was designed to combat osteoporosis but is for anyone wishing to improve strength and balance. Trained AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program lead each session. Eight groups meet in person, and two online options are available.

Canastota Library ,10 a.m. Tuesdays, 102 West Center St.

,10 a.m. Tuesdays, 102 West Center St. Discovery Church (Canastota) ,6 p.m. Tuesdays, 3640 Seneca Turnpike (Route 5)

,6 p.m. Tuesdays, 3640 Seneca Turnpike (Route 5) St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Cazenovia) ,10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 12 Mill St.

,10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 12 Mill St. Cazenovia Public Library (Osteo Bone Builders) , 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 100 Albany St.

, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 100 Albany St. DeRuyter American Legion , 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1649 Seminary St.

, 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1649 Seminary St. Madison Lane Apartments ,10 a.m. Thursdays, 310 Madison Lane, Hamilton.

,10 a.m. Thursdays, 310 Madison Lane, Hamilton. Oneida Recreation Center , 10 a.m. Thursdays, 217 Cedar St.

, 10 a.m. Thursdays, 217 Cedar St. Peterboro Methodist Church , 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 20 Pleasant Valley Rd.

, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 20 Pleasant Valley Rd. Perryville United Methodist Church , 11 a.m. Thursdays, 2770 Perryville Rd.

, 11 a.m. Thursdays, 2770 Perryville Rd. Online offerings are available at 9:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Mondays

For more information or to register for the online courses, contact RSVP at 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or RSVP@ofamadco.org.

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer Claudia Jensen, far right, leads the group in stretching exercises at Bone Builders held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Cazenovia. The exercise program is free to participants, sponsored through the Madison County Office for the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. For more information, contact 315.697.5700 or RSVP@ofamadco.org.

