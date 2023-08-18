Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

September is Fall Prevention Month

Bymartha

Aug 18, 2023

September is Fall Prevention Month, and the Madison County Office for the Aging encourages residents to explore the free Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders groups offered throughout the county.

The exercise program was designed to combat osteoporosis but is for anyone wishing to improve strength and balance. Trained AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program lead each session. Eight groups meet in person, and two online options are available.

  • Canastota Library,10 a.m. Tuesdays, 102 West Center St.
  • Discovery Church (Canastota),6 p.m. Tuesdays, 3640 Seneca Turnpike (Route 5)
  • St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Cazenovia),10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 12 Mill St.
  • Cazenovia Public Library (Osteo Bone Builders), 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 100 Albany St.
  • DeRuyter American Legion, 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1649 Seminary St.
  • Madison Lane Apartments,10 a.m. Thursdays, 310 Madison Lane, Hamilton.
  • Oneida Recreation Center, 10 a.m. Thursdays, 217 Cedar St.
  • Peterboro Methodist Church, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 20 Pleasant Valley Rd.
  • Perryville United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. Thursdays, 2770 Perryville Rd.
  • Online offerings are available at 9:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Mondays

For more information or to register for the online courses, contact RSVP at 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or RSVP@ofamadco.org.

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer Claudia Jensen, far right, leads the group in stretching exercises at Bone Builders held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Cazenovia. The exercise program is free to participants, sponsored through the Madison County Office for the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. For more information, contact 315.697.5700 or RSVP@ofamadco.org.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Youth Bureau accepting funding proposals for 2024

Aug 18, 2023 martha
Local Top Story

Oneida issues discolored water notice

Aug 18, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Arrest announced in fatal June 28 crash

Aug 10, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Youth Bureau accepting funding proposals for 2024

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Local Top Story

Oneida issues discolored water notice

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

September is Fall Prevention Month

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Arrest announced in fatal June 28 crash

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments