Oneida issues discolored water notice

Aug 18, 2023

The City of Oneida Water Department expects there to be temporary dirty water in a portion of the distribution system beginning the morning of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Residents are advised to check their cold water prior to utilizing their hot water.

Caution should be exercised if washing clothes during this timeframe. The discoloration is due to corrosion of the transmission main and high flow due to seasonal consumption patterns. The water is safe, and the color should clear quickly.

The discoloration may affect the entire length of Elm Street, from Oneida to Wampsville.

