Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Columns Op-Ed Top Story

OPINION: Mother Trees

Bymartha

Aug 22, 2023

By James Coufal

We reach underground to our saplings,

our children,

nursing them to be healthy and grow.

100+ years ago the land was cleared.

(yes, clearcut) most often for agriculture.

Farming failed and the land was abandoned.

Natures first largess was often dense fern cover or the

Raspberry rotation, preparing the ground for trees,

often with maple and ash. Today the stands are even-aged and even-

sized; look and see this is so. Patches that vary in the  trees girth and height, many 3-5 inches in diameter and 25-30 feet tall.

Towering above these even-aged stands are Mother Trees,

the seed source for the new growth; trees left uncut

when the land was cleared. Thank you Mother trees, thank you mother earth.

Editor’s note: Jim Coufal of Cazenovia is a part-time philosopher and full-time observer of global trends. He can be reached at madnews@m3pmedia.com.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Bridging the digital divide

Aug 24, 2023 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Youth Bureau accepting funding proposals for 2024

Aug 18, 2023 martha
Local Top Story

Oneida issues discolored water notice

Aug 18, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Bridging the digital divide

Aug 24, 2023 0 Comments
Columns Op-Ed Top Story

OPINION: Mother Trees

Aug 22, 2023 0 Comments
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Youth Bureau accepting funding proposals for 2024

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Local Top Story

Oneida issues discolored water notice

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments