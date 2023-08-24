Bridging the digital divide

Community Action Partnership and the Affordable Connectivity Program

Submitted by Michael Loveless

Community Action Partnership for Madison County is excited to announce our participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a transformative Federal initiative aimed at providing lower-income families with affordable and reliable internet access. This program seeks to bridge the digital divide and empower individuals and communities with the tools they need to thrive in the modern world.

The Digital Divide: A Barrier to Opportunity

In today’s digital age, internet access has become a necessity for education, job opportunities, healthcare and staying connected with loved ones. Unfortunately, many lower-income families have been left behind due to the digital divide, which creates barriers to accessing these essential resources. The Affordable Connectivity Program has been designed to break down these barriers and level the playing field for all.

Key Perks of the Affordable Connectivity Program:

1. Affordable High-Speed Internet: We understand the financial challenges faced by lower-income families. The ACP provides much needed assistance to families who may not be able to or struggle to afford high-speed internet services. With the Affordable Connectivity Program, eligible households can receive up to $30 per month off their existing or new internet bills. For families in many areas, this means they could receive their internet for free.

2. Affordable Devices: We understand that access to the internet is only meaningful when paired with suitable devices. The ACP is collaborating with technology companies and non-profit organizations, such as Community Action Partnership, to provide eligible families with affordable laptops and tablets. Through this program, eligible households can receive $100 off an internet capable device.

3. Community Empowerment: At the heart of the Affordable Connectivity Program lies community empowerment. We believe that tailored solutions are essential to meet the unique needs of each community. Through local partnerships and community engagement, we are committed to ensuring that the program serves as a resource that uplifts and strengthens neighborhoods.

4. Eligibility: This program is geared toward a wide audience. There are a number of ways you may be qualified for the ACP. One way eligibility is determined is by income. If your income is at 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, you would be approved. Another way to be automatically eligible is if you, your child or your dependent already participates in one of the follow programs: SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance (FHPA, Section 8), Veteran’s Pension, free/reduced school lunch, Lifeline, or if you have received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year.

Take the first step toward a connected future

The Affordable Connectivity Program is here to bridge the digital divide and create a more inclusive society where every family has the opportunity to access the vast potential of the internet. We invite all eligible low-income families to join us on this journey of digital empowerment.

To learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program, to check eligibility, or to receive help with the process of applying, visit getinternet.gov or contact Community Action Partnership in Canastota at 315.697.3599. Together, we can build a brighter and more connected future.

About Community Action Partnership

Community Action Partnership is a community based non-profit organization that has been serving low income and vulnerable families since 1986. We are dedicated to helping children and families address the challenges they face and help build hope for a better future.

