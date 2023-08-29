Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

One dead in Stockbridge crash

Aug 29, 2023

On Aug. 28, 2023, at 8:55 a.m., troopers responded to a reported head-on crash on West Road just south of Peterboro Road in the town of Stockbridge, Madison County.

A southbound 2014 Toyota Yaris operated by Debra L. Fowler, 72, of Munnsville, crossed into the northbound lane of West Road, striking a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Kevin Fallon, 52, of Philadelphia, Penn., head-on.

Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene; Fallon was injured in the crash.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the state Department of Transportation, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Munnsville Fire Department.

The investigation is continues.

