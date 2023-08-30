Madison County Courier

State police investigate head-on crash

Aug 30, 2023

On Aug. 29, 2023, at 7:40 a.m., troopers in Oneida responded to a reported head-on crash at the intersection of State Route 31 and Stoney Brook Road in the town of Vernon, Oneida County.

An eastbound 2004 Chevrolet pickup operated by Brycen W. Paver, 18, of Durhamville, crossed into the westbound lane of State Route 31 as he approached the intersection with Stoney Brook Road and struck a 2016 Buick Lucerne operated by Christie L. Conley, 42, of Camden, head-on.

Conley was airlifted by Mercy Flight and Paver was transported by ambulance to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital where both are listed in serious condition.

The investigation continues.

