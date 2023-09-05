Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

Sep 5, 2023

Say hello to Bug. His favorite thing to do is run around outside and play. He loves his treats when he can have them, and he loves to take naps. If you come see him, he may give you one of his big hugs, so stop by and see him today.

Say hello to Jax. Jax is a handsome 4-year-old boy. He is just hanging out at the shelter waiting to meet his forever family; he knows they are out there. If you think he’s the one for you, stop in and meet him.

For more information, visit https://humanesocietyrome.com/ or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

City issues discolored water alert

Sep 6, 2023 martha
Local Top Story

Defensive driving class planned for Sept. 16, 2023

Sep 5, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating wanted man

Sep 5, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

City issues discolored water alert

Sep 6, 2023 0 Comments
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments
Local Top Story

Defensive driving class planned for Sept. 16, 2023

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating wanted man

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments