Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Say hello to Bug. His favorite thing to do is run around outside and play. He loves his treats when he can have them, and he loves to take naps. If you come see him, he may give you one of his big hugs, so stop by and see him today.

Say hello to Jax. Jax is a handsome 4-year-old boy. He is just hanging out at the shelter waiting to meet his forever family; he knows they are out there. If you think he’s the one for you, stop in and meet him.

For more information, visit https://humanesocietyrome.com/ or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related