Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

History Top Story

Twelfth annual Peterboro Watch Night

Bymartha

Dec 21, 2023
“Reading the Emancipation Proclamation” by artist J.W. Watts in 1864 (Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture)

“On the night of Dec. 31, 1862, enslaved and free African Americans gathered, many in secret, to ring in the new year and await news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. Just a few months earlier on Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the executive order that declared enslaved people in the rebelling Confederate States legally free; however, the decree would not take effect until the clock struck midnight at the start of the new year. The occasion, known as Watch Night or “Freedom’s Eve,” marks when African Americans across the country watched and waited for the news of freedom.” (Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Historical Legacy of Watch Night)

Pamphlet for exhibition designed by New York State Museum explaining that (I)n 1864, Lincoln donated the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation to the U.S. Sanitary Commission, which raffled it off at the Albany Relief Bazaar to help raise money for the Union war effort. Abolitionist Gerrit Smith won the raffle after buying 1,000 tickets at $1 apiece. Smith then sold the document to the New York State Legislature, with funds going to the Sanitary Commission. The legislature, in turn, deposited the document in the New York State Library, where it remains today (nysm.nysed.gov/ep).

For the 12th year, Owen Corpin, graduate of the Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S.N. Commander (ret’d), and a descendant of an enslaved family that found refuge in Peterboro, has created and will host the 12th annual Peterboro Watch Night Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Corpin intends to return to a pre-COVID format with an event beginning with free registration at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at the Smithfield Community Center, 5255 Pleasant Valley Road, Peterboro. The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will be open, and Corpin will share military stories. A light lunch will be served (soup, sandwiches and pastries).

At 1 p.m., Watch Night will be described, and Gerrit Smith’s connection with the earlier 1862 document will be explained before visitors proceed (drive or walk the short distance) to the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark at 2 p.m. to ignite the watch fire and read President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

The public is encouraged to participate.

“It is a day for poetry and song – a new song,” said Frederick Douglass on Dec. 31, 1862. “These cloudless skies, this balmy air, this brilliant sunshine are in harmony with the glorious morning of liberty about to dawn up on us.” (ibid.)

For more information, visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org or PeterboroNY.org, or call 315.308.1890. For status of the program, due to weather, call 315.308.1890 after 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

The Railroad that Never Was

Dec 20, 2023 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Dec. 17, 2023

Dec 19, 2023 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Local Top Story

Farmers can now enroll for the 2024 crop year

Dec 19, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

History Top Story

Twelfth annual Peterboro Watch Night

December 21, 2023
History Top Story

The Railroad that Never Was

December 20, 2023
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Dec. 17, 2023

December 19, 2023
Ag, Farming & Gardening Local Top Story

Farmers can now enroll for the 2024 crop year

December 19, 2023