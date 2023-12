Romagnoli’s Tree Farm has a few pre-cut trees left for those with special circumstances that prevented them from getting a tree earlier in the season. They are open today until 4 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment outside of these times, call 315.697.9498.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related