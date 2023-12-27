American Red Cross news

Disaster Services

American Red Cross aids five after West Edmeston fire

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after a fire Thursday evening on Route 8 in West Edmeston, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children. Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

Avoid a fire in your home over the holidays; follow these Red Cross decorating safety steps

The holidays are a wonderful time to get everyone together. Unfortunately, they can also mean a greater risk of residential structure fires. This holiday season, the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region encourages everyone to take some simple steps to prevent home fires from holiday decorations.

“December is the peak time for home fires involving candles and holiday decorations,” said Lisa Smith, executive director, American Red Cross Central & Northern New York. “Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”

Follow these safety tips and visit redcross.org/fire for more information. You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.

If you must use candles, keep them away from anything that could burn, and place them out of reach of pets and children. Never leave burning candles unattended.

Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren’t frayed or broken. Don’t string more than three sets of lights per extension cord.

Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.

If buying an artificial tree, look for a fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees.

If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. To test if the tree is fresh, bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.

Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings or other decorations on the mantel.

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area. Test them once a month and replace the batteries at least once a year.

Do you need working smoke alarms?

With the support of local volunteers and partners, the Red Cross can help. Learn more and request a home visit: redcross.org/eny/homefires.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, working with community partners, has saved at least 1,928 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas across the country. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.

Blood Services

‘Tis the season to give blood or platelets: donors will receive long-sleeved t-shirts through Jan. 5

When blood products are fully stocked on hospital shelves, patients don’t have to wait for critical care. Giving blood or platelets with the American Red Cross in December can help those in need make more holiday memories with loved ones.

This is a busy time for many. Holiday gatherings, travel and seasonal illnesses can all impact donor availability, making it hard to collect enough blood and platelets. Unfortunately, trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. Donors are needed every single day.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB elite plasma from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved t-shirt while supplies last. To extend a special thank you to donors for helping address the need for blood, platelets and plasma during the critical post-holiday time, those who donate during the month of January – National Blood Donor Month – will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org/eny and follow @RedCrossENY on Twitter.

How to help

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central and Northern New York. Visit redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You may also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related