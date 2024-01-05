Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Did you know a single red rose sometimes means love? Our tan-and-white mixed-breed, super-sweet, high-energy girl Rose definitely defines love. Her beautiful eyes are definitely a sight to see. All of our visitors and staff always remark about how beautiful they are. Rose would love to find a home as she is such a lovely dog. Are you looking to spend many hours of fun with a new family dog? Humane Society of Rome would love for you to come and meet Rose, so you can fall in love with her.

Introducing Millie – she’s one of our newer faces in Cat Colony. You may not see her at first glance because, well, she’s a bit shy. But for some cats like Millie, hiding helps them cope with a stressful environment, such as the shelter. Remember, shy cats make good pets, too. Stop in and meet this lovely girl.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

