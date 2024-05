Public requested to help locate a wanted Georgetown man

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Michael DeBottis of Georgetown in connection with domestic-related offenses; the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Broome County and is asking the public to help locate him.

Police urge members of the public to not approach DeBottis but to call 911.

