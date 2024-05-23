Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Discolored water possible May 28, 2024

Bymartha

May 23, 2024

The City of Oneida Water Department expects there to be temporary dirty water in a portion of the distribution system beginning the morning of Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Residents are advised to check their cold water prior to utilizing their hot water.

Caution should be exercised if washing clothes during this timeframe. The discoloration is due to corrosion of the transmission main and high flow due to seasonal consumption patterns. The water is safe, and the color should clear quickly.

The discoloration may affect Oneida; the Sherrill-Kenwood Water District; Oneida Castle; Vernon; Wampsville, Stockbridge, Prospect Street Water District and Verona Route 365 District.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

Canastota seeks public input

May 29, 2024 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Help build the blood supply

May 29, 2024 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Finishing trades recruit apprentices

May 29, 2024 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

Canastota seeks public input

May 29, 2024
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Help build the blood supply

May 29, 2024
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Finishing trades recruit apprentices

May 29, 2024
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of May 27

May 28, 2024