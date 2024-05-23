Discolored water possible May 28, 2024

The City of Oneida Water Department expects there to be temporary dirty water in a portion of the distribution system beginning the morning of Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Residents are advised to check their cold water prior to utilizing their hot water.

Caution should be exercised if washing clothes during this timeframe. The discoloration is due to corrosion of the transmission main and high flow due to seasonal consumption patterns. The water is safe, and the color should clear quickly.

The discoloration may affect Oneida; the Sherrill-Kenwood Water District; Oneida Castle; Vernon; Wampsville, Stockbridge, Prospect Street Water District and Verona Route 365 District.

