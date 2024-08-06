DEC: 2024-25 hunting, trapping licenses on sale

Public may print licenses, tags at home

State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar announced Aug. 6, 2024, that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2024-25 season are now on sale. The sale kicks off the first time that all hunting, fishing and trapping licenses and associated tags will be printed on plain paper rather than plastic stock.

“DEC continues to modernize the sporting license system and improve the license-buying experience for the public,” Mahar said.”The ability for people to receive their license electronically and print tags at home will make it quicker and easier to get outdoors and connect with nature through hunting and fishing.”

Licenses and permits can be purchased online at any of DEC’s license issuing agents or by telephone at 866-933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.

With the transition to plain paper licenses this year, licenses purchased online or over the phone can be emailed to a customer and printed at home, making them almost instantly accessible. Additional information on the transition to plain paper licenses and how to properly tag your harvested deer, bear, or turkey using paper tags can be found on DEC’s website.

Also new this year, hunters are no longer required to wear a backtag while afield anywhere in New York State. Carrying a proof of licensure in the field (hard copy license or electronic license through the HuntFishNY mobile app) is still required. In addition, while a recent law change gave DEC the authority to accommodate electronic carcass tags for deer, bear, and turkey, this requires a regulatory change. Electronic tagging will not be available for the 2024-25 license year and tags are required to be printed on plain paper and carried while afield.

New York’s habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife populations. Purchasing a hunting, fishing, or trapping license helps support DEC’s conservation projects. DEC also encourages outdoor enthusiasts to consider purchasing a Habitat and Access Stamp each year. Funds from the $5 Habitat and Access Stamp support projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish and wildlife-related activities.

This year’s Habitat and Access Stamp features the brook trout, the State’s official freshwater fish.

Beginning this week through Nov. 30, the DEC Call Center is accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Regular call center weekday hours resume Dec. 1.

Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:

Complete contact information (e.g., name, address, email address, telephone number). If you are requesting that your license and/or tags be emailed, a valid email address is required; DEC customer ID number (if applicable); Proof of residency (e.g., driver’s license or non-driver’s ID with a valid New York state address); If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card; and If not already entered in DEC’s automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases.

For more information, visit the General Sporting License Information webpage on DEC’s website.

Information for hunters with a disability can also be found on the Permits for Hunters with Disabilities page on DEC’s website.

The?2024-25 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide, which provides an easy-to-read collection of pertinent rules and regulations, is available on the Hunting & Trapping Regulations Guide page on the DEC website. Copies will also be available at license issuing agents.

Buying your license at the Great New York State Fair?

DEC sells hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses in the DEC Aquarium Building at the New York State Fair from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2. Fairgoers are advised that only credit and debit cards are accepted for these purchases at this license sales location.

Deer management permits

DMPs, tags for antlerless deer, are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1, 2024. DMPs are used to manage the deer population and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. The chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period; hunters need not rush to apply. The chances of DMP selection in each Wildlife Management Unit are available online, through license issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332. Detailed information on DMPs is available on DEC’s website.

HuntFishNY mobile app

DEC’s HuntFishNY app provides hunters and anglers with an easy way to display sporting licenses and privileges and view important hunting and fishing related information through the convenience of your smartphone. In addition to providing instant mobile access to electronic versions of your sporting licenses and privileges, the app offers the ability to report game harvests immediately while afield even when not in cell service, as well as links to useful information like season date summaries, regulations guides, a DEC contact list, and much more. Download HuntFishNY today from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Opportunities for new hunters and junior hunters and trappers

To foster the next generation of hunters and trappers in New York, DEC designates special seasons for junior hunters (licensees aged 12-15) for deer, wild turkey, pheasants, and waterfowl, and opportunities for junior trappers (younger than 12 years old) through a trapper mentoring program. These opportunities allow youth hunters and trappers to spend time in the field with experienced adults and gain the necessary knowledge and skills to become safe and responsible members of the hunting and trapping community. More information about these programs and other opportunities for junior hunters and trappers is available on DEC’s website.

DEC’s Learn to Hunt webpage provides resources both for new hunters and organizations offering mentored hunting opportunities. Mentored hunts allow people with little or no hunting experience to learn additional firearm safety and hunting skills while building confidence under the guidance of more experienced hunters. First-time hunters can find mentored hunt events in New York and register for those learn-to-hunt opportunities on the Mentored Hunt Program registration webpage. DEC’s Mentored Hunt Program registration page also provides a platform for those hosting a mentored hunt to advertise their event statewide.

Excellent hunting opportunities throughout the state support the Governor’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched earlier this month to promote physical and mental health by helping encourage New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

Online and in-person hunter education training courses

All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers are required to pass one or more courses before they can purchase a license. Online and in-person courses are available. In-person courses include a field portion where new hunters can get hands-on experience. All in-person courses are free of charge. Courses fill quickly, so be sure to sign up early. Visit DEC’s website for more information, including a list of courses, registration instructions, and ways to obtain study materials.

All the requirements to earn a New York State hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC’s online hunter education course and passing the exam. Upon passing, participants will receive a hunter education certificate so they can purchase a hunting license. Participants must be New York State residents and the cost of the course is $24.95. The online course can be accessed at the Hunter-Ed website.

The New York State bowhunter education certification course is also available online. Upon passing, hunters will receive their bowhunter education certificate so they can purchase a bowhunting privilege. Participants must be New York State residents and the cost of the course is $30. The online course can be accessed at the Bowhunter-Ed website.

Remember: Hunt safe, hunt smart

The number of hunting-relating shooting incidents is declining, but even one incident is too many. Hunters can prevent injuries and fatalities by following the cardinal rules of hunting safety:

Assume every firearm to be loaded. Control the muzzle in a safe direction. Keep your finger off the trigger until firing. Be sure of your target and beyond. Wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink.

Fluorescent orange or pink not only improve visibility and safety, wearing these colors is also required when hunting big game with a firearm.

Strap up before you go up

Tree stand falls are the leading cause of hunting injuries and they are easily preventable. Hunters are advised to use a full-body harness and fall-arrest system and stay connected from the time you leave the ground until the time you return. Check your stand (including straps) every season and replace any worn or missing parts. The proper use of tree stands, and full-body harnesses will help prevent injuries and fatalities. For more information, visit DEC’s website and watch a tree stand safety video.

