YMCA to host job fair Aug. 10, 2024

In-person job fairs will be held at both Y branches

Learn how you can change lives as part of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley; a job fair will be held in Rome (301 W. Bloomfield Street) and Oneida (701 Seneca Street) from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Meet our hiring team, learn more about the YMCA, discover opportunities in the Y’s “YCare” childcare programs and take advantage of on-the-spot interviews.

Bring your resume, applicable transcripts and references.

No registration is required.

For more information and to view all open positions, visit ymcatrivalley.org.

