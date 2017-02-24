Ithaca College Students Named to Spring Semester Dean’s List

Ithaca College congratulates students named to Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester
Amanda Boyle, a resident of Manlius and Writing major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.
Connor Carroll, a resident of Cazenovia and Music Education major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Music for the fall 2016 semester.
Elena Haskins, a resident of De Ruyter and Cinema and Photography major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Communications for the fall 2016 semester.
Jessica Kuts, a resident of Syracuse and Exploratory major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.
Alyssa Napier, a resident of Manlius and Theatre Arts Management major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.
Conner Polsin, a resident of Cazenovia and Culture and Communication major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.
Margaret Snyder, a resident of Oneida and Theatre Studies major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.
Grace Tiso, a resident of Manlius and Musical Theatre major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.
Peter Upton, a resident of Hamilton and Sport Management major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance for the fall 2016 semester.
Liam Whalen, a resident of Truxton and Writing major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.
