LETTER: Tenney picks cable news appearance over constituents

To the Editor:

Vulnerable Representative Claudia Tenney has no shortage of excuses for why she can’t hold a live town hall with her constituents. They range from false claims that her constituents nothing more than “paid protesters,” to her most recent excuse that she’s just too busy and won’t be able to schedule a town hall until the summer.

But while Tenney is too busy to meet with her constituents during her district work period, she somehow managed to find ample time to jet down to New York City for an in-studio TV appearance on Fox Business News.

Rep. Tenney has claimed that she can’t meet with her constituents until the summer, but she somehow found time to jet down to New York City for an appearance on cable news. Tenney chose publicity and raising her personal profile over meeting with her own constituents. Sometimes the swamp drains you.

Evan Lukaske, DCCC Spokesman

